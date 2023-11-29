23,433 Shares in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLIA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $546,000.

Shares of FLIA stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61.

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

