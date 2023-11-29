27,300 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Stock Up 4.0 %
F stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
Ford Motor Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
F has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
