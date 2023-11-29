32,404 Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Beacon Roofing Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,392.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

