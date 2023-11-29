3,886,246 Shares in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Purchased by VR Adviser LLC

VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,886,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,000. Adverum Biotechnologies makes up 1.0% of VR Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned approximately 3.86% of Adverum Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ADVM. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. 13,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,601. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

