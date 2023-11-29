4,040 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

