42,707 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.08% of MSC Industrial Direct as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.25. 41,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,802. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.43. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

