520,378 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 520,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $137,385,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 1.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.18% of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 217.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 454,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,956,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Puzo Michael J boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 20,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

BDX traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.04. 229,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.53 and its 200 day moving average is $259.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.