6,000 Shares in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Winmark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Winmark by 28.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Winmark by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Winmark by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winmark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WINA shares. StockNews.com lowered Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Winmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $431.28 on Wednesday. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $233.21 and a 52-week high of $445.92. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $408.98 and its 200-day moving average is $374.26.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.32 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 48.19%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $10.20 dividend. This represents a $40.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 28.44%.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In related news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $266,884.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $266,884.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.35, for a total value of $1,016,361.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,010,316.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,635. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.