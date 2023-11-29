7,713,175 Shares in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Acquired by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,713,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,291,000. Arbe Robotics accounts for about 3.0% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 9.96% of Arbe Robotics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARBE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arbe Robotics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

ARBE traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,657. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Arbe Robotics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

