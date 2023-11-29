89,384 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,419,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $204.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.37 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

