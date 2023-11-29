89,399 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. 287,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $296,348. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

