964 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Equifax by 273.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Equifax by 118.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Equifax by 94.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $213.03 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $240.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

