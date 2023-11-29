A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AOS traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 42,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on A. O. Smith

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.