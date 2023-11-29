AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.89

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 27524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLVLY has been the subject of several research reports. DNB Markets raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.