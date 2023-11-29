Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.09% of Acuity Brands worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYI stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.52. 20,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,396. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.20 and a 200 day moving average of $165.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

