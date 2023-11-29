Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,873 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 4.1% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $125.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,594,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,386,844. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,016.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.