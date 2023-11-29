Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 3.5% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.93. 14,826,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,367,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,016.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

