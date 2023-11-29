Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 661,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,167,000 after buying an additional 186,035 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,553,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 138,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 129,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 88,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.39. The company has a market cap of $196.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

