Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 323,400 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $23,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARLP. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliance Resource Partners

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,853,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 38,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $834,995.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,359,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,735,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,265 shares of company stock worth $2,174,865. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

ARLP stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.28. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

