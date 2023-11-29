Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,344,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 173,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.74% of Allison Transmission worth $188,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 54.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after buying an additional 1,218,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth approximately $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 292.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 402,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.7 %

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 34,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.08 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.05%.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

