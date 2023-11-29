Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,964 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,126 shares of company stock valued at $23,365,557. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,589,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.