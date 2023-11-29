Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,126 shares of company stock valued at $23,365,557. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

