Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Position Raised by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,309 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.22% of Altair Engineering worth $13,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the software’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the software’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the software’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

ALTR traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.13. 53,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,800. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $7,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $652,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,763,456.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,871 shares of company stock valued at $9,765,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

