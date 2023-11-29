Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Stock Position Reduced by VR Adviser LLC

VR Adviser LLC lowered its stake in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813,617 shares during the quarter. Ambrx Biopharma comprises approximately 6.5% of VR Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned 4.50% of Ambrx Biopharma worth $40,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,230,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 2,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 477,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 458,061 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 681,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ambrx Biopharma

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 751,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $6,941,392.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,465,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,864,204.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 751,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $6,941,392.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,465,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,864,204.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $125,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,460,049 shares of company stock valued at $28,763,117. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAM stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 237,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $16.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambrx Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

