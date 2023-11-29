American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 62,055 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $38,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.29. The company had a trading volume of 430,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

