American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,651 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.07% of American Water Works worth $18,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $130.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.13 and its 200-day moving average is $136.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

