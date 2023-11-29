Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 83.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,231 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $345.59 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.50.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

