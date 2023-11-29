Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 10,001 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

