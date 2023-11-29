Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 63 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,574,000. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 61,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $265.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

