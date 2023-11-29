Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 935,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,100,000 after buying an additional 42,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

DCI stock opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

