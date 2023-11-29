Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $164.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.29. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.44 and a 200-day moving average of $181.29.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $461.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.81%.

LANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

