Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.28 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 39,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,776,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 90,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $118.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average is $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.