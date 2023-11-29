Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,683 shares of company stock worth $7,070,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.4 %

LSCC opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

