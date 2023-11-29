Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.40 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 42.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 398.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 22.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA opened at $167.07 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.57 and a 12-month high of $185.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day moving average of $163.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 226.51%.

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.