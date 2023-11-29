Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.36 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,825 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

