Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MS opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

