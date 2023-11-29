Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 310,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,596,000 after buying an additional 305,873 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $285.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.43 and a 200 day moving average of $261.60. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total transaction of $833,384.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total transaction of $833,384.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,748 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,347 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.