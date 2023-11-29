Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.33. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

