Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 0.4 %

Booking stock opened at $3,141.91 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,907.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,000.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,918.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,959 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,374. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

