Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,359 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Gentex by 98,058.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4,004.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,318 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

