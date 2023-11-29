Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,453 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,326 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,712,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $253.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

