Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,507 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC opened at $129.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

