Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 847 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,738,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $352.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.50. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

