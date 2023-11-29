Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $66.84.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

