Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.57

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.57 and last traded at $90.54, with a volume of 113710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.91.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

