Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,447 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Analog Devices worth $160,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.