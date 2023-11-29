Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,085 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $83,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

