Analysts Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Price Target at $344.08

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 8.2% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in AON by 4.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 4.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $323.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. AON has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that AON will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

