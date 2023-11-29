Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Target Price at $127.63

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Up 0.2 %

APTV opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average is $96.61. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.