Analysts Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) PT at $222.75

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $189.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.